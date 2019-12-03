Judd’s Hockey Show: Will the Wild retire Mikko Koivu’s number?

- Judd and Declan open the show applauding the Wild for figuring out their 3×3 overtime woes.
- Are the Wild getting better goaltending or is it better defense?
- Why Kevin Fiala is starting to click.
- Why the Wild shouldn’t be scratching Ryan Donato.
- How to create roster spots for Kaprizov and other players?.
- The difficulty of getting fans to buy back into the team.
- Does Mikko Koivu get his number retired and what is legacy?
- And Hat-Trick of questions.
