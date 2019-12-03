Podcast

Judd’s Hockey Show: Will the Wild retire Mikko Koivu’s number?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 3, 2019 2:58 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan open the show applauding the Wild for figuring out their 3×3 overtime woes.
  • Are the Wild getting better goaltending or is it better defense?
  • Why Kevin Fiala is starting to click.
  • Why the Wild shouldn’t be scratching Ryan Donato.
  • How to create roster spots for Kaprizov and other players?.
  • The difficulty of getting fans to buy back into the team.
  • Does Mikko Koivu get his number retired and what is legacy?
  • And Hat-Trick of questions.

Follow us on Twitter:

Judd Zulgad

Declan Goff

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast