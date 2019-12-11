Podcast

One Timer: What will the Wild do at center? And Zach Parise’s comments

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 11, 2019 1:32 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan breakdown the Wild’s loss to the Ducks.
  • With Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu injured, who steps up to play center?.
  • Matt Dumba’s dismal play of late.
  • And Zach Parise’s comments about overtime.

