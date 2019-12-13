Podcast

One Timer: Why Ryan Donato deserves to stay in the Wild’s top 6

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 13, 2019 1:25 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan quickly recap another impressive Wild victory over the Oilers.
  • What to make of the young players continued step up, specifically Carson Soucy, GEEK line, Kevin Fiala and Ryan Donato.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



