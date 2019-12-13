Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
One Timer: Why Ryan Donato deserves to stay in the Wild’s top 6
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
December 13, 2019 1:25 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan quickly recap another impressive Wild victory over the Oilers.
What to make of the young players continued step up, specifically Carson Soucy, GEEK line, Kevin Fiala and Ryan Donato.
Follow us on Twitter:
Judd Zulgad
Declan Goff
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Alexander Mattison out for Sunday’s game against Chargers; Adam Thielen set to make return
Goff: Why Kevin Fiala and Ryan Donato are turning a corner for the Wild
Trade season is almost here, and the Wolves could go a number of different ways
Vikings are playing chess with CJ Ham
Jordan Greenway gets a Gordie Howe hat trick; Eric Staal bounces back; containing Connor McDavid
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast