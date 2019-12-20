Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
One Timer: Why the Wild’s 4th line is carrying them
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
December 20, 2019 2:39 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan gather for a quick one timer on the Wild’s 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Why Minnesota’s 4th line has been so impressive.
Mats Zuccarello’s impact on the Wild.
And Judd’s issue with Donato and Fiala’s ice time.
Topics:
Hockey podcasts
iTunes Hockey
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild Podcast
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories
Twins sign Tyler Clippard
Agent ‘deep in negotiations’ on Dallas Keuchel and Hyun-jin Ryu [Report]
Goff: Has Mats Zuccarello been what the Wild are looking for?
Josh Donaldson still a Twins target? The fit would make sense [Twins Hot Stove]
For Vikings, MNF is about narrative busting more than playoff position
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast