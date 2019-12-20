Podcast

One Timer: Why the Wild’s 4th line is carrying them

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets December 20, 2019 2:39 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan gather for a quick one timer on the Wild’s 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
  • Why Minnesota’s 4th line has been so impressive.
  • Mats Zuccarello’s impact on the Wild.
  • And Judd’s issue with Donato and Fiala’s ice time.

Topics:
Hockey podcasts iTunes Hockey Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild Podcast NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast