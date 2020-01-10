Podcast

One Timer: How the Wild should manage their goaltending

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 10, 2020 2:39 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan kick off a one timer with the Wild’s goaltending issues.
  • Matt Dumba still struggling to find the net.
  • Jordan Greenway in the dog house?
  • And Victor Rask continues to excel.

Topics:
Hockey podcasts Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild podcasts NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast