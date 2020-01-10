Shows
Podcast
One Timer: How the Wild should manage their goaltending
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
January 10, 2020 2:39 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan kick off a one timer with the Wild’s goaltending issues.
Matt Dumba still struggling to find the net.
Jordan Greenway in the dog house?
And Victor Rask continues to excel.
Topics:
Hockey podcasts
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild news
Minnesota Wild podcasts
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
