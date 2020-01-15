Shows
Podcast
One Timer: More Wild players reportedly on the trade block
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
January 15, 2020 1:36 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan open the show with the kerfuffle in Pittsburgh.
And transition to national reports of multiple Wild players who could be dealt by the NHL Trade Deadline.
Topics:
Hockey podcasts
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild news
Minnesota Wild podcasts
Minnesota Wild trade rumors
NHL Podcasts
NHL Trade deadline
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
Podcast