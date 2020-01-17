Podcast

One Timer: More Wild trade speculation

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 17, 2020 1:47 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan start the oner timer on the Wild’s impressive (but typical) win over Tampa Bay.
  • More news on the trade deadline
  • And how the team should handle its goalie rotation.

