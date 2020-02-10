Podcast

EMERGENCY POD: The Wild trade Jason Zucker to the Penguins

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 10, 2020 10:11 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan gather around for a quick reaction podcast on the heels of the Minnesota Wild trading away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and prospect Calen Addison.

Topics:
Hockey podcasts Jason Zucker Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild podcasts NHL Podcasts NHL Trade deadline NHL trades SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



