Podcast
One Timer: Could the Wild repackage Alex Galchenyuk?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
February 20, 2020 5:57 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan hit a quick one timer after the Wild’s overtime win over the Canucks.
What’s next for Bill Guerin?
And could they repackage Alex Galchenyuk by Monday’s trade deadline?
Topics:
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild news
Minnesota Wild podcasts
Minnesota Wild trade deadline
NHL Podcasts
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
