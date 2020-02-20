Podcast

One Timer: Could the Wild repackage Alex Galchenyuk?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 20, 2020 5:57 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan hit a quick one timer after the Wild’s overtime win over the Canucks.
  • What’s next for Bill Guerin?
  • And could they repackage Alex Galchenyuk by Monday’s trade deadline?

Topics:
Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild podcasts Minnesota Wild trade deadline NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast