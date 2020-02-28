Podcast

One Timer: Do you really think the Wild are a playoff team?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 28, 2020 2:47 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan breakdown the Wild’s beatdown of the Red Wings but not buy into the hype of a playoff run.
  • But Judd does provide a list of players who are playing well.

Topics:
