One Timer: Why Kevin Fiala is the most talented player on the Wild

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 7, 2020 3:34 pm
  • Judd and Declan gather for a quick one timer on the Wild’s recent line changes.
  • Kevin Fiala’s emergence.
  • And why Alex Stalock is the team’s No. 1 goaltender.

