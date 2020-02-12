Podcast

One Timer: Why there’s a new swagger in the Wild’s locker room

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 12, 2020 2:59 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan explain why the Wild’s locker room has evolved and has become more likable group to be around.

Topics:
