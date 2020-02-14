Podcast

Speculating on why the Wild fired Bruce Boudreau

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 14, 2020 3:54 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan try to figure out why the Minnesota Wild decided to fire head coach Bruce Boudreau with 25 games left in the 2019-20 regular season.

Topics:
Hockey podcasts Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild podcasts NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast