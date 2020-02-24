Podcast

Why did the Zach Parise trade fall through?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets February 24, 2020 7:06 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan host an impromptu Judd’s Hockey show on the heels of the trade deadline.
  • Why did the Zach Parise trade fall through with the Islanders?
  • And should Minnesota have made additional moves?

 

 

Topics:
