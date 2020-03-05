Podcast

One Timer: Expectations for the Wild on their west coast road trip

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 5, 2020 3:12 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan fire a quick one timer on expectations for the Wild in their California road trip against the bottom feeders in the Western Conference.

Topics:
Hockey podcasts Minnesota Wild Minnesota Wild news Minnesota Wild podcasts NHL Podcasts SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast