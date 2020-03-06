Podcast

One Timer: What Alex Stalock and Jim Craig have in common

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 6, 2020 2:33 pm
  • Judd and Declan one time for a recap of the Wild’s win over the Sharks and vaulting up to the top of the Wild Card picture.
  • And Declan believes Alex Stalock is Jim Craig.

Podcast