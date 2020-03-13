Podcast

One Timer: Where do the Wild go from here?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 13, 2020 3:58 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan try to make sense of where the Wild and the rest of the NHL go with coronavirus halting play indefinitely.

