Podcast

One Timer: Wild fall to Ovi and the Caps

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 1, 2020 10:41 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan scrap together a quick one timer on the Wild’s loss to the Capitals as Minnesota failed to move into the playoff picture against a superior Washington team.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast