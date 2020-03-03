Podcast

What’s different about the Wild under Dean Evason?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 3, 2020 8:55 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Why has Alex Stalock played better?
  • Differences between Evason and Boudreau.
  • The production of the 4th line.
  • NHL EBUG update.
  • The Penguins free fall.
  • And why it matters to the Wild and hat-trick of questions.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



Latest SKOR North Hockey Shows Stories

Podcast