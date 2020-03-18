Podcast

Why the NHL will have to cancel its season

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 18, 2020 5:09 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan touch on the latest updates on how COVID-19 is impacting the NHL and why cancelling the season seems to be the best route;
  • (17:17) Judd throws out a few hypothetical questions to Declan regarding the Wild’s future.

Podcast