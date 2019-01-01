Welcome to the first ever SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller!

In the first hour we got through all the normal sports cliches any good sports talk host has to have an opinion on. We also talk about Jimmy Butler and holding grudges before closing the hour with some football(!) talk.

We start hour two with the most current sports headlines before we’re joined by Lynx point guard Danielle Robinson. We close the hour joined by SKOR North Wolves beat writer Danny Cunningham and Judd Zulgad to talk about the upcoming Butler v Wolves game tonight.