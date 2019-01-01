1/16/2018 SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller

We’re back for day two of SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller and the Wolves gave us plenty to talk about.

We open the show talking about not only how the Wolves got beat on the court but also got beat on twitter as well. We briefly discuss Matthew’s hatred for the Patriots (it’s not because he’s from Buffalo) before we’re joined by 538’s Josh Hermsmeyer to talk about running the football more. We close the hour talking about our day’s twitter poll.

We start hour two with our Daily Sports Headlines which leads us to a conversation about college athletes transferring. SKOR North’s Danny Cunningham joins to talk about the Wolves demolition from last night but we grew bored quickly and started talking football video games and testing Danny’s Cleveland QB memory. We close the hour talking about where Teddy Bridgewater might end up next season.