1/18/19 Greg Wyshynski on hockey, a Vikings hypothetical, and Judd & Danny join the show

We’re closing out the first week of SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller with a hypothetical and thanking a local coach.

Coller opens the show proposing the idea that if Kyler Murray were to drop to Vikings at 18 they should take him. We also thank Lindsay Whalen for breaking the Minnesota sports streak by getting a win. We close the hour with our Offensive Line Free Agency Frenzy Bonanza.

Judd Zulgad joins for the second hour and we start him off with the Sports Headlines then bring our Vikings hypothetical to him. We continue that discussion until ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski joins to talk about the Wild, NHL, and Jonathan’s Canucks. Danny Cunningham joins for the final segment to preview tonight’s Wovles/Spurs matchup.