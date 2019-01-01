1/22/19 Gus Frerotte joins the show, suing sports, and Judd & Chip join for a reunion

We’ve got so much FOOTBALL in today’s SKOR North Live it’s hard to contain it in one show. We also have a key question for sports fans as well as a #StribVikes reunion.

We open the show today with the question of what would you sue to have back in the Minnesota sports history and some of the responses are amazing. We’re then joined for an extra FOOTBALL-y football segment with former Vikings QB Gus Frerotte who joins to talk about Gary Kubiak’s offense, his 99 yard TD pass, and what he sees when he watches Tom Brady play. We close with more responses to the show opening question as well as our daily update on the Offensive Lineman Free Agency Frenzy Bonanza.

We get the original #StribVikes back together and go over their old tweets as well as discuss what you would sue in MN sports, the baseball Hall of Fame, and close the show with FOOTBALL.