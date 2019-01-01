1/23/19 Howard Megdal on the Maya Moore/Lynx situation, Danny Cunningham on Wolves, and Cousins era success

Coller decided Wolves/Suns wasn’t that enticing so he watched the Netflix documentary about the Fyre Festival and it sparked a question. Also, we talk hoops with Howard Megdal and Danny Cunningham on today’s show.

We open the first hour of the show today wondering what the Fyre Festival is of MN sports and what success looks like for the Kirk Cousins era. Danny Cunningham joins to talk about the Wolves win last night and what it would look like if the Wolves sold. We close the hour continuing our Fyre Festival and Cousins success conversations as well as our Offensive Lineman Free Agency Frenzy Bonanza.

We kickoff the second hour recapping the poll of what determines success for the Cousins era before we get to the Sports Headlines of the day. Howard Megdal to discuss the Maya Moore situation with the Lynx. We close the show going over our question of what is the Fyre Festival of MN sports and what is success for the Cousins era.