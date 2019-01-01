1/25/19 Sam Farmer on Los Angeles pro football, Tom Pelissero on the NFL, and Danny Cunningham on the Wolves win

We wrap the second week of SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller with a bunch of guests from Sam Farmer of the LA Times to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Also, Danny Cunningham and Judd Zulgad stop by as well.

Hour one we start with Danny Cunningham helping us break down what we saw in the Wolves win last night over the Lakers. After that we get Sam Farmer from the LA Times on to talk about the Rams making the Super Bowl, Sean McVay, and pro football in LA. We close the hour talking about the Bears tempting fate by bringing in a certain ex-Viking kicker.

Hour two sees Judd sit in for the hour with Coller. They open the hour with sports headlines, which includes a piping hot take from Coller, before they move onto the upcoming Super Bowl. Tom Pelissero joins from the Senior Bowl to talk about the event as well as the Super Bowl, the non-call from the championship game, and more. We close with the debut of the Mach-3.