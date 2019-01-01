1/28/19 Kendall Coyne Schofield, Danny Cunningham, and Pro Bowl fixes

We’re back after an All Star filled weekend and we’ve got fixes to one of the games as well as a special guest that participated in the NHL Skills Competition.

On today’s SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller we start the show trying to fix the Pro Bowl after the abomination that was put on yesterday. After that Kendall Coyne Schofield joins to talk about her appearence in the NHL skills competition, playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps, and getting more attention to the NWHL. We close the first hour talking NFL Free Agency and our Offensive Lineman Free Agency Frenzy Bonanza.

We kick off hour two with the sports headlines that includes an impromptu list of worst NFL teams to be a fan of. Danny Cunningham joins to discuss the Wolves losses to Utah, Andrew Wiggins, and ridiculous trades for Anthony Davis. We close today’s show trying to figure out what to do with Anthony Barr.