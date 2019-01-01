1/29/19 Tuesday visit from Judd & Chip, Jamie Watson on United’s big trade, and Harper speculation

It’s Tuesday so we’re reuniting the old #stribvikes crew as well as talking with Jamie Watson from Minnesota United. We also create a Vikings power struggle and propose a big Harper scenario.

We open the hour talking about the loss of one of our free agent offensive lineman due to a re-signing before moving on to talk about what should be done about Anthony Barr. Jamie Watson joins us to talk about Minnesota United trading for Ike Opara as well as breaking down the Super Bowl in soccer terms. We close the hour proposing a wild scenario for the Twins.

It’s Tuesday and that means we’re joined by Judd & Chip for the second hour of the show. Coller, Judd, and Chip discuss the Vikings, Fyre Festival, and the weirdest draft tweet we’ve seen so far.