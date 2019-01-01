1/31/19 Eno Sarris on the Twins, Tom Pelissero on the Super Bowl, and players controlling their careers

Today’s SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller we get a huge NBA trade, some baseball talk, and Dan Marino to the Vikings.

Danny Cunningham joins off the top of the show to talk about Anthony Davis wanting out of New Orleans and players controlling their own careers. The Athletic’s Eno Sarris joins the show to talk about baseball free agency and the Twins. We close the show marveling at the NBA’s ability to steal the NFL spotlight in the middle of Super Bowl week.

We open the second hour with Jonathan’s Sports Headlines that leads to a discussion about whether the Vikings would have been better off with Dan Marino in 2000 or Daunte Culpepper. Tom Pelissero then joins the show to talk all about the Super Bowl. We close the show talking about the super awkward Pierre McGruire sound from last night.