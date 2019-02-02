2/12/19 Strib Vikes Tuesday, Derek Wetmore on the Twins, and what to do with the Wolves

It’s Tuesday and that means Judd and Chip stop by for the #StribVikes hour. We also talk to Derek Wetmore about the Twins. Also, we ask what to do with the Wolves for the rest of the season.

We open the show asking what you want the Wolves to do for the rest of the season. Derek Wetmore joins us from Fort Meyers to talk Twins and MLB Spring Training. We close hour one with another round of the Offensive Line Free Agent Frenzy Bonanza.

Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins join for the Tuesday #StribVikes hour. We open with the introduction of the All-22 Minnesota Sports Topic Randomizer. We then get into a discussion about the problems surrounding baseball. We close the hour talking about Chip’s article in the paper from the weekend.