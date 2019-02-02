2/13/19 Eric Eager on the Vikings, Danny Cunningham on the Wolves, and Valentine’s Day Movies

To help us through the two hours of radio today we’re joined by Eric Eager and Danny Cunningham. Also, a holiday related game and some insanely ridiculous reckless speculation.

We open the show joined by Danny Cunningham to preview tonight’s Wolves/Rockets game. Coller then talks about the Vikings offseason jumping the shark with the proposal that the Vikes should bring back Case Keenum. To close the hour we play a game around Hallmark’s Valentine’s Day movies.

Hour two kicks off with Jonathan’s Sports Headlines. Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager joins to talk about the NFL, AAF, and the Vikings. We close the show reading some of the reactions to Kirk Cousins’ tweets.