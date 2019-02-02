2/14/19 Devereaux Peters on the WNBA, Danny Cunningham on the Wolves, and Derek Wetmore on the Twins

We’ve got a jam-packed show today with several guests and a couple of interesting stories to discuss.
- Danny Cunningham on the Wovles being good without Andrew Wiggins
- Devereaux Peters on WNBA players pursuing life outside of basketball and how hard that is
- Several NFL owners have reportedly asked Adam Silver to be the commisioner of the NFL, our thoughts
- Jonathan has the Sports Headlines
- Derek Wetmore joins to talk about the youth in the Twins’ farm system as well as the contract extenions they just gave out
- A report says the Paul Fenton has been given a green light to sell off. What does that mean for the Wild and Bruce.