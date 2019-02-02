Podcast

2/14/19 Devereaux Peters on the WNBA, Danny Cunningham on the Wolves, and Derek Wetmore on the Twins

By Jonathan Harrison February 14, 2019 5:05 pm

We’ve got a jam-packed show today with several guests and a couple of interesting stories to discuss.

  • Danny Cunningham on the Wovles being good without Andrew Wiggins
  • Devereaux Peters on WNBA players pursuing life outside of basketball and how hard that is
  • Several NFL owners have reportedly asked Adam Silver to be the commisioner of the NFL, our thoughts

  • Jonathan has the Sports Headlines
  • Derek Wetmore joins to talk about the youth in the Twins’ farm system as well as the contract extenions they just gave out
  • A report says the Paul Fenton has been given a green light to sell off. What does that mean for the Wild and Bruce.

