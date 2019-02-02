2/20/19 Jon Krawczynski on the Wolves, Myron Medcalf on Jerry Kill’s comments, and teams tanking

Coller tries to figure out what to do with the Wolves and Wild for the rest of the season as well as trying to figure out what to make of comments made yesterday about Jerry Kill.
-
We try to figure out what to do with the Wolves and Wild for the rest of the season
-
Where might some of the NFL Free Agents land and does it make you nervous if you’re a Vikings fan
-
Jonathan has the early Sports Headlines
-
Myron Medcalf joins to break down the Jerry Kill comments about PJ Fleck
-
Jon Krawczynski talks about the Wolves
-
Coller reacts to the Steelers GM’s comments about Big Ben