Podcast

2/21/19 Sage Rosenfels, Derek Wetmore, and Brian Murphy

By Jonathan Harrison February 21, 2019 4:17 pm

It’s a guest filled Thursday episode with discussion about the Vikings, Twins, and Wild.

  • Sage Rosenfels joins for some hardcore football talk right at the top of the show
  • Derek Wetmore talks Matthew through the latest from Twins Spring Training
  • Wild trade reaction

  • Sports Headlines
  • Brian Murphy on the Wild
  • When does baseball start to excite you?

Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast