2/4/19 Cameron DaSilva of the USA Today, Super Bowl reactions, and the Mock-3

The Patriots won the Super Bowl (again, ugh) last night and that leaves us with a couple questions about how this relates to the Vikings.

Hour one of SKOR North Live opens with Matthew’s reactions to the Patriots 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams. Cameron DaSilva joins the show to tell us what’s next for the Rams after that defeat. We close the hour discussing the 10 things we liked and didn’t like from last night.

Hour two of SKOR North Live begins with our Sports Headlines we missed while watching the Super Bowl before we dive back into Super Bowl reactions, as well as the Mock-3. We close the show talking about what the Vikings chances are in the NFC next season.