2/6/19 Jace Frederick on the Wolves, most popular Minnesota athlete, and intriguing Vikings roster moves

We have a big that guides us through the show as well as two guests and the Sports Headlines.

With Maya Moore sitting next season and Joe Mauer it left us wondering who is the most popular Minnesota athlete. We also discuss some intrigue around some of the roster moves the Vikings might have to make this offseason. To finish the hour Coller and Jonathan discuss the rumored MLB rule changes being talk about between the league and the players union.

We open the second hour with Jonathan’s Sports Headlines before Jace Frederick joins us to talk Wolves, Lynx, and the NBA Trade Deadline. Phil Mackey helps us close the show with a power ranking of the most popular Minnesota athlete.