2/7/19 Danny Cunningham, Sarah McLellan, and Tom Pelissero all join the show

The NBA Trade Deadline ended just as we started the show so we keep Danny Cunningham around to help us break it all down as well. We’ve also got Sarah McLellan on the Wild and Tom Pelissero on the NFL.

We open the show joined by Danny Cunningham to help us break down everything that went down at the NBA Trade Deadline. Sarah McLellan joined us to discuss what happens to the Wild now after the Koivu injury and where the team goes at the trade deadline. We close the hour talking about how long we hold sports grudges.

Tom Pelissero joined us to start the second hour. Jonathan has the Sports Headlines and we close the show talking about the Wolves not making moves at the Trade Deadline.