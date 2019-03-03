Podcast

3/18/19 Mike Triplett on the NFL Free Agency, Danny Cunningam on KAT, and rules for talking about your bracket

By Jonathan Harrison March 18, 2019 5:09 pm

The weekend is over and now that the Gophers are in the tournament we’re discussing how to feel about Richard Pitino and how to talk about your brackets.

  • Gophers made the tournament. How are we supposed to feel about Pitino?
  • What the Vikings are able to do now?
  • Rules for talking about your bracket.
  • Mike Triplett joins to talk about the latest former Viking to join the Saints.

  • Jonathan has the Sports Headlines.
  • Danny Cunningham joins to talk about which players he would take over KAT.
  • Which tournament teams do we hate watch?

