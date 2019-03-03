3/18/19 Mike Triplett on the NFL Free Agency, Danny Cunningam on KAT, and rules for talking about your bracket

The weekend is over and now that the Gophers are in the tournament we’re discussing how to feel about Richard Pitino and how to talk about your brackets.
-
Gophers made the tournament. How are we supposed to feel about Pitino?
-
What the Vikings are able to do now?
-
Rules for talking about your bracket.
-
Mike Triplett joins to talk about the latest former Viking to join the Saints.
-
Jonathan has the Sports Headlines.
-
Danny Cunningham joins to talk about which players he would take over KAT.
-
Which tournament teams do we hate watch?