3/19/19 Gophers Women’s Hockey Coach Brad Frost, Judd Zulgad and Chris Long join for an hour, and Mike Trout’s new contract

By Jonathan Harrison March 19, 2019 4:15 pm

The new Mike Trout contract broke Coller’s brain so he opens today’s show asking how much is too much for one player?

  • Mike Trout has a new mega-deal and we ask how much is too much for one player?
  • University of Minnesota Women’s Hockey Coach Brad Frost joins the show.
  • Vikings notes and what the Trout contract should mean for some Twins players.

  • Judd and Chris Long for the hour and open up talking about what Trout’s contract means for sports
  • Judd and Chris help Coller talk about betting on the tournament
  • Judd helps Coller wrap the show up with some Vikings notes

