Podcast

3/22/19: Minnesota United, Fast and the Furious Fridays and NCAA Tournament

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets March 22, 2019 4:12 pm

It’s SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller, from Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Hour 1:

  • Jamie Watson and Kyndra de St. Aubin from the Minnesota United.
  • Jonathan reviews his latest Fast and the Furious film.

Hour 2:

  • NCAA Tournament
  • Manny Lagos

Topics:
Gophers SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller United Vikings



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast