Our show’s bracket challenge against our Moms

For March Madness we, Coller and Jonathan, decided to pit our brackets against each other but also against our Moms. We’ll figure out what the winner gets once the tournament is over. Also, we’ll keep updated results at the bottom of this page and on the show.
Matthew Coller’s Bracket
Final Four 1 Duke 2 Michigan 1 Virginia 1 North Carolina
Final 1 Duke 1 North Carolina
Champion 1 Duke
Jonathan Harrison’s Bracket
Final Four 1 Duke 3 Texas Tech 2 Tennessee 8 Utah State
Final 1 Duke 2 Tennessee
Champion 1 Duke
Matthew’s Mom’s Bracket
Final Four 2 Michigan St 1 Gonzaga 1 Virginia 3 Houston
Final 1 Gonzaga 3 Houston
Champion 1 Gonzaga
Jonathan’s Mom’s Bracket
Final Four 1 Duke 1 Gonzaga 2 Tennessee 1 North Carolina
Final 1 Gonzaga 1 North Carolina
Champion 1 North Carolina