Our show’s bracket challenge against our Moms

For March Madness we, Coller and Jonathan, decided to pit our brackets against each other but also against our Moms. We’ll figure out what the winner gets once the tournament is over. Also, we’ll keep updated results at the bottom of this page and on the show.

Matthew Coller’s Bracket

Final Four 1 Duke 2 Michigan 1 Virginia 1 North Carolina

Final 1 Duke 1 North Carolina

Champion 1 Duke

Jonathan Harrison’s Bracket

Final Four 1 Duke 3 Texas Tech 2 Tennessee 8 Utah State

Final 1 Duke 2 Tennessee

Champion 1 Duke

Matthew’s Mom’s Bracket

Final Four 2 Michigan St 1 Gonzaga 1 Virginia 3 Houston

Final 1 Gonzaga 3 Houston

Champion 1 Gonzaga

Jonathan’s Mom’s Bracket

Final Four 1 Duke 1 Gonzaga 2 Tennessee 1 North Carolina

Final 1 Gonzaga 1 North Carolina

Champion 1 North Carolina