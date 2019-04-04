Podcast

4/15/19 Danny & Manny fill in, Tiger returns, and the NBA Playoffs

By Jonathan Harrison April 15, 2019 4:08 pm

The event we’ve been waiting a long time to finally happen did yesterday. No not the Game of Thrones final season premier, though we do talk about that, it’s Tiger finally winning a major!

  • Danny Cunningham fills in for Matthew Coller today and we start with Tiger’s return
  • Manny Hill joins Danny for the show to discuss Tiger winning The Masters
  • Spencer Davies joins to discuss the NBA Playoffs

  • Danny wants to know what the big deal is with Game of Thrones. Manny and Jonathan try to explain
  • Judd Zulgad drops by to talk Twins and why the camera on his phone was so blurry this weekend
  • The playoffs without the Wolves, again

