4/15/19 Danny & Manny fill in, Tiger returns, and the NBA Playoffs

The event we’ve been waiting a long time to finally happen did yesterday. No not the Game of Thrones final season premier, though we do talk about that, it’s Tiger finally winning a major!
Danny Cunningham fills in for Matthew Coller today and we start with Tiger’s return
Manny Hill joins Danny for the show to discuss Tiger winning The Masters
Spencer Davies joins to discuss the NBA Playoffs
Danny wants to know what the big deal is with Game of Thrones. Manny and Jonathan try to explain
Judd Zulgad drops by to talk Twins and why the camera on his phone was so blurry this weekend
The playoffs without the Wolves, again