4/17/19 Former Suns GM Ryan McDonough on the NBA Playoffs and Canadiens Rookie Ryan Poehling on his hat trick debut

By Jonathan Harrison April 17, 2019 4:02 pm

Doogie is back for day two of filling in for Coller.

  • Doogie filling in again for a vacationing Coller. Open talking the NFL Schedule releasing tonight and the Twins bullpen.
  • Former Suns GM Ryan McDonough joins to talk NBA Playoffs, KAT, and the Wolves looking for a President of Basketball Operations.
  • Montreal Canadien Ryan Poehling joins to talk the NHL Playoffs.

  • Doogie and Joe fill in the second hour today and open discussing the Twins and their need for a bullpen.
  • The boys discuss the Vikings schedule starting to leak out.
  • Do we have the best stadium situation in country?

