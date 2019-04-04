4/18/19 Vikings schedule release, NFL Draft preview, and NBA Playoffs

New day. New Special Guest Host(s). Courtney Cronin and Danny Cunningham team up to fill in for Coller.
Courtney Cronin and Danny Cunningham fill in for Coller and open the show discussing the Vikings schedule release.
Courtney & Danny are joined by Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic to talk about the Wolves POBO & Coaching search.
We close the hour joined by The Draft Networks Trevor Sikkema to discuss the NFL Draft.
Courtney and Danny open the second hour discussing baseball players not letting the kids play.
The Star Tribune’s Megan Ryan joins the show to discuss Gophers Football.
We close the show the same way we opened it talking about the Vikings 2019 Schedule.