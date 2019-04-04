Podcast

4/18/19 Vikings schedule release, NFL Draft preview, and NBA Playoffs

By Jonathan Harrison April 18, 2019 4:08 pm

New day. New Special Guest Host(s). Courtney Cronin and Danny Cunningham team up to fill in for Coller.

  • Courtney Cronin and Danny Cunningham fill in for Coller and open the show discussing the Vikings schedule release.
  • Courtney & Danny are joined by Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic to talk about the Wolves POBO & Coaching search.
  • We close the hour joined by The Draft Networks Trevor Sikkema to discuss the NFL Draft.

  • Courtney and Danny open the second hour discussing baseball players not letting the kids play.
  • The Star Tribune’s Megan Ryan joins the show to discuss Gophers Football.
  • We close the show the same way we opened it talking about the Vikings 2019 Schedule.

