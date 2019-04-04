Podcast

4/19/19 Wolves interviewing Chauncey Billups, Baseball being hypocritical, and Gophers slashing ticket prices

By Jonathan Harrison April 19, 2019 3:58 pm

One final day of Coller’s vacation with Chris Long filling in with Danny Cunningham, Derek Wetmore, and Judd Zulgad helping out along the way.

  • Deep dive into the Wovles with Chris Long, Danny Cunningham, and Derek Wetmore host in place of Matthew Coller.
  • Danny is boycotting baseball.
  • Soccer fans.

  • Chris Long, Danny Cunningham, and Judd Zuglad open the second hour discussing baseball double headers.
  • Gophers tickets have come down but not all have.
  • More names coming out in the Wolves POBO search.

Report: Wolves add two more candidates to the mix for the President of Basketball Operations opening

It was reported earlier this week that the Minnesota Timberwolves have reached out to LA’s Michael Winger, Denver’s Calvin Booth and Houston’s Gersson Rosas about the team’s vacant President of Basketball Operations position. On Friday…
