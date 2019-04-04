4/19/19 Wolves interviewing Chauncey Billups, Baseball being hypocritical, and Gophers slashing ticket prices

One final day of Coller’s vacation with Chris Long filling in with Danny Cunningham, Derek Wetmore, and Judd Zulgad helping out along the way.
-
Deep dive into the Wovles with Chris Long, Danny Cunningham, and Derek Wetmore host in place of Matthew Coller.
-
Danny is boycotting baseball.
-
Soccer fans.
-
Chris Long, Danny Cunningham, and Judd Zuglad open the second hour discussing baseball double headers.
-
Gophers tickets have come down but not all have.
-
More names coming out in the Wolves POBO search.