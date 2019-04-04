4/2/19 Lynx Guard Danielle Robinson, Chip and Judd for the second hour, and what is Buxton’s worth right now

Coller talks some basketball with Lynx Guard Danielle Robinson. The Final Four with Chip and Judd and sports cheating with Judd.
We open discussing if Byron Buxton, right now, is worth an 8-year $100m contract
Lynx Guard Danielle Robinson joins to discuss the NCAA tournaments, no Zion in Minneapolis, and the upcoming Lynx season
We mourn the AAF
Judd joins to talk about Buxton’s worth
Chip joins to discuss the Final Four field
Judd and Coller close out the hour discussing sports cheating