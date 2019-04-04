Podcast

4/2/19 Lynx Guard Danielle Robinson, Chip and Judd for the second hour, and what is Buxton’s worth right now

By Jonathan Harrison April 2, 2019 4:13 pm

Coller talks some basketball with Lynx Guard Danielle Robinson. The Final Four with Chip and Judd and sports cheating with Judd.

  • We open discussing if Byron Buxton, right now, is worth an 8-year $100m contract
  • Lynx Guard Danielle Robinson joins to discuss the NCAA tournaments, no Zion in Minneapolis, and the upcoming Lynx season
  • We mourn the AAF

  • Judd joins to talk about Buxton’s worth
  • Chip joins to discuss the Final Four field
  • Judd and Coller close out the hour discussing sports cheating

Related Gallery

Last Shots: On bad defense, worse starts, and more losing

MINNEAPOLIS – Twenty-two quick thoughts for the 22 fourth quarter points scored by the Wolves in their 132-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Target Center. 1. At this point, if…
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast