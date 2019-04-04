Podcast

4/29/19 Thoughts on the Vikings draft class, Derek Wetmore on Twins, and jersey retirments

By Jonathan Harrison April 29, 2019 4:06 pm

We return today with plenty of thoughts on how the draft fell for Vikings this last weekend and the Twins’ Home Run parade.

  • We give our thoughts on the Vikings 2019 Draft Class
  • Social Media Seth pops in to discuss Coller’s twitter poll and get’s him fired up about Josh Rosen again
  • Seth sticks around for one more segment about how we can get Vikings fans fired up in Coller’s mentions

  • Derek Wetmore on Twins and their home run parade
  • How long does it take to walk out of a restaurant
  • Should the Vikes retire 84

