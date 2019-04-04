Podcast

4/9/19 Chip & Judd in studio, why Vikings going corner in the first wouldn’t be too shocking, and teaching comebacks

By Jonathan Harrison April 9, 2019 4:32 pm

We’ve got a StribVikes reunion today on the show as well as Declan and Lindsey in to help preview the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Coller is joined by Declan Goff and Lindsey Brown to discuss what’s next for the Wild and the Stanley Cup Playoffs
  • Don’t be too shocked if the Vikings draft corner in the first round
  • Coller tries to teach Jonathan the art of the comeback… it doesn’t go too well

  • Chip and Judd join the show for the hour and start off discussing the Men’s Basketball Championship Game
  • The boys react to Aaron Rodgers’ comments about the B/R article
  • The boys overreact to baseball

Related Gallery

Is Arike Ogunbowale the scorer the Minnesota Lynx need?

With Lindsay Whalen coaching the Minnesota Gophers, Maya Moore sitting out the 2019 season and Rebekkah Brunson possibly retiring, the Minnesota Lynx could be losing around 30 points per game out of the 78.9 points…
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast