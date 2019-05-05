Podcast

5/10/19 Courtney Cronin and Judd Zulgad join to discuss what’s going on with the Vikings and Kyle Rudolph

By Jonathan Harrison May 10, 2019 4:03 pm

With the news breaking a couple hours before the show started that the Vikings and Kyle Rudolph have broken talks on a contract extension we’re discussing that and the possibility of trading him.

  • Courtney Croning joins to talk about the possibility of trading Kyle Rudolph
  • Sticking with the Kyle Rudolph talker
  • More calls on the possibility of sending Rudolph somewhere else

  • Judd Zulgad joins to talk about Kyle Rudolph
  • Judd and Coller talk about the NBA Playoffs
  • Fast and the Furious Friday: Rocky

A Rudolph trade would be risky for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings need to make a move to create cap space in order to sign their first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, they won’t be finding that extra space…
Topics:
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller



