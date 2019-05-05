Podcast

5/13/19 Kawhi’s buzzer beater, Kyle Rudolph situation, and Twins pitching

By Jonathan Harrison May 13, 2019 4:02 pm

We come back from the weekend and can’t get over that Kawhi buzzer beater from last night.

  • Danny Cunningham joins for the first hour and talks with Coller about how great Kawhi’s buzzer beater was
  • Danny and Coller discuss how excited they are for tomorrow’s NBA Draft Lottery
  • Coller and Danny close the hour talking about how exciting it would be if the Vikings were on Hard Knocks

  • We discuss Kyle Rudolph seeming to be ok with the fact he may be traded
  • What are you giving up to get Madison Bumgarner?
  • Ramie joins to discuss the Albert Pujols 2000th RBI ball controversy

